First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $41.55. The firm has a market cap of $335.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,569,299 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

