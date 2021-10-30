First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Cut to C$43.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

FNLIF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.09 price target (down previously from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLIF opened at $33.50 on Thursday. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

