First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.66%.

Shares of FSFG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.89. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $29.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Savings Financial Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 365.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Savings Financial Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

