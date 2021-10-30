First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,057 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of L3Harris Technologies worth $80,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $230.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total transaction of $19,579,595.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,542,040.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 411,601 shares of company stock valued at $95,010,872. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.69.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

