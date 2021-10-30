First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 461,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $74,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,846 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,878,000 after purchasing an additional 737,057 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4,559.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 493,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,795,000 after purchasing an additional 483,395 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $35,197,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,399,000 after purchasing an additional 206,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $12,345,919.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 253,819 shares of company stock valued at $42,761,998 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BR stock opened at $178.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.13 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.23%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.