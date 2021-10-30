First Trust Advisors LP Sells 175,582 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,936,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175,582 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.97% of OGE Energy worth $65,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 370,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,000,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,849,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 117.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,655,000 after buying an additional 512,436 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE opened at $34.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.09.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.