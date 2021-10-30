First Trust Advisors LP Sells 37,603 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,643,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,603 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $69,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,158,000 after buying an additional 44,523 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 22,037.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 974.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 84,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HE opened at $40.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.27. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $680.26 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

