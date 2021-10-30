First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY stock opened at $113.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.33. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $115.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

