First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the September 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDTS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $223,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 73.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 779.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 47,659 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

FDTS traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.56. The company had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $51.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.