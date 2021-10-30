First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the September 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $528,000.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,731. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

