First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:FTSM)

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average is $59.95. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.86 and a 1 year high of $60.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

