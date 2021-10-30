First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Up 214.5% in October

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a growth of 214.5% from the September 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.68 and a 12-month high of $57.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

