First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Short Interest Down 65.5% in October

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTXD. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 111.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 115.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,709. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.77.

