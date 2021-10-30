First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by 52.4% over the last three years.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

Shares of FPL stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund were worth $8,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.