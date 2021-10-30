First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

