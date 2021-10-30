FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.41

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $96.41 and last traded at $95.62, with a volume of 801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price target on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average of $80.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in FirstCash by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

