FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Announces Earnings Results

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.92%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. FirstEnergy updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.650 EPS.

Shares of FE traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,721,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.60. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

