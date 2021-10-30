Five Star Bancorp Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Five Star Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.12. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five Star Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.16. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $28.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

