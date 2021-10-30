Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the September 30th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS FLXT opened at $0.07 on Friday. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.
About Flexpoint Sensor Systems
Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.