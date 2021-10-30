Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the September 30th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS FLXT opened at $0.07 on Friday. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of bend sensor technology and products. It also supplies thin film sensing technology to automotive, medical, industrial controls, and consumer products industries. Its products include bend sensor, USB bend sensor kit, USB glove kit, and Flexpoint BSV software.

