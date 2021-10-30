Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FLS. Cowen raised Flowserve from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group raised Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.77. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

