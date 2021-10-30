Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.56 billion-$3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.Flowserve also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.40-1.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $33.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. Flowserve’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen raised Flowserve from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flowserve stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

