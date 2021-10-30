Fmr LLC Buys 117,677 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,677 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.89% of AudioCodes worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 251.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AUDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays began coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Sidoti cut AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

AUDC stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $32.63.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

