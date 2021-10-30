Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 716,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,100 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

HMHC opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.31. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $308.67 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 85.11% and a net margin of 6.79%.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

