Fmr LLC Sells 231,358 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 231,358 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 37.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,099,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,693,000 after purchasing an additional 569,528 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $12,217,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

NYSE:PBA opened at $33.09 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.69%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

