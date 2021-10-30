FORA Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 457.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Amundi purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,538,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Masco by 7,852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,355,000 after buying an additional 1,447,434 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,619,000 after buying an additional 960,330 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Masco by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,705,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,353,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

