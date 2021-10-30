FORA Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.53.

NYSE:IP opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88. International Paper has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.