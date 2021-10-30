FORA Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 60.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,694 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,697 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

NYSE:RIO opened at $63.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

