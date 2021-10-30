FORA Capital LLC Invests $832,000 in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 134.9% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,784 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,763 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after buying an additional 926,261 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,069,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,649,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,551,000 after buying an additional 820,331 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of FNV stock opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.27 and a 200-day moving average of $145.21.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.31.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.