Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Raised to $17.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on F. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

