Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTV traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $75.71. 3,579,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average is $72.21. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $60.88 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

