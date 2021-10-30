Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

NYSE FTAI traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $26.11. 1,910,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,061. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -153.49%.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTAI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

