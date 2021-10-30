Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.69 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.69 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.13.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $101.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $79.19 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.24.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

