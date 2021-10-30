Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.13.

FBHS opened at $101.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.84 and a 200 day moving average of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $79.19 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.