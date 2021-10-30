Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.02. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

FELE stock opened at $86.38 on Thursday. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $89.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $274,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,686 shares of company stock worth $881,383 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 22.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.