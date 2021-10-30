Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 712.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 415,371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 1,225.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 121.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on SIRI. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

