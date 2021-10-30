Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $35,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 76,084 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,023,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,237,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,683,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.