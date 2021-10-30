Frax Share Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.21 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $207.89 million and $10.21 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 90.6% higher against the dollar. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for about $12.83 or 0.00020924 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00069917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00070273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00095770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,447.28 or 1.00249873 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,259.20 or 0.06948790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00023674 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

