Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €55.95 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FRE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €48.60 ($57.17).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €39.27 ($46.19) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.15. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

