Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FRES. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,136.88 ($14.85).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 863.20 ($11.28) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,364.50 ($17.83). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 819.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,475.93. The stock has a market cap of £6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.