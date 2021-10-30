frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 458.65%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. frontdoor updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

FTDR traded down $4.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.28. 3,957,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.44. frontdoor has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in frontdoor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of frontdoor worth $12,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

