FSBT API Token (FSBT) Price Hits $0.0499 on Major Exchanges

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. FSBT API Token has a total market capitalization of $175,282.12 and approximately $20,094.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FSBT API Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0499 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FSBT API Token has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FSBT API Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00049140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.69 or 0.00242217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00098500 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FSBT API Token Coin Profile

FSBT API Token (CRYPTO:FSBT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

Buying and Selling FSBT API Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FSBT API Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FSBT API Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FSBT API Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FSBT API Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.