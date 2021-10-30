FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) were up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.11 and last traded at $34.11. Approximately 2,453 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.