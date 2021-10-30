FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.500-$6.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.FTI Consulting also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.00-6.50 EPS.

NYSE:FCN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.92. The company had a trading volume of 317,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,155. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $95.79 and a 1-year high of $149.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

