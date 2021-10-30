Function X (FX) Price Reaches $1.22 on Top Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. Function X has a total market cap of $497.22 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00001974 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,732.12 or 1.00140923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00060622 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00041846 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.73 or 0.00633833 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

