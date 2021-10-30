Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FUTU. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $158.27 price target for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.27. Futu has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $203.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.52 million. Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Futu will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Futu by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,116,000 after buying an additional 1,489,432 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,624,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth $1,594,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Futu by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Futu by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 30,363 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

