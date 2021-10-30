FY2021 Earnings Estimate for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FM. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.54.

FM stock opened at C$29.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$20.25 billion and a PE ratio of 50.96. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$14.36 and a 12 month high of C$35.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.79.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.26 billion.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

