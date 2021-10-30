FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

PB opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 22.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 498.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 60.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,859,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

