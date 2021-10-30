FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Capital Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Capital Bancorp in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.47. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 22.52%.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 9,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $214,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $187,754.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,613.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,383 shares of company stock valued at $519,395. Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.