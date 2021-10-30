FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Fiserv, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will earn $5.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $98.49 on Friday. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $93.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

