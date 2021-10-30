FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Stepan Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stepan in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $6.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.02. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $120.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.70. Stepan has a 1 year low of $109.08 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stepan by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54,183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Stepan by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 21.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 388,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

